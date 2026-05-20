UBS Group AG Has $6.88 Million Stake in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. $CAPR

UBS Group AG increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,216 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 113,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.52% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,273 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,450 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,748 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company's stock.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,669.10. The trade was a 75.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karimah Es Sabar sold 7,529 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $240,928.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $240,928. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,529 shares of company stock worth $5,302,440. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CAPR opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.48. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $40.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capricor Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capricor Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Capricor Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here