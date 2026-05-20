UBS Group AG Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,463 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 1,940,584 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of Wolverine World Wide worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,742 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,831 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 16,025.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWW. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wolverine World Wide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wolverine World Wide wasn't on the list.

While Wolverine World Wide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here