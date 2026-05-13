UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,318 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 205,997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.58% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,543,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,115 shares of the company's stock worth $42,713,000 after buying an additional 158,199 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 655,965 shares of the company's stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 228,940 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 584.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $812,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWIN alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWIN shares. Raymond James Financial raised Baldwin Insurance Group from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business's 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.The business had revenue of $532.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Paul Eugene Sparks bought 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $665,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 981,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,535,377.76. This trade represents a 3.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $2,756,381.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 321,987 shares of company stock worth $6,831,404 in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Baldwin Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baldwin Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here