UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,372 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 305,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.50% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $6,076,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 115.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 446,294 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 82.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 548,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 247,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 62.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 217,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 26.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 157,786 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ LIND opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 2.21.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $137,182.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,932.76. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 26,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $535,285.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 111,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,251.90. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,728 shares of company stock worth $1,765,309. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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