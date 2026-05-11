UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

UBS Group AG decreased its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR - Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,169 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 73,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.53% of NewJersey Resources worth $24,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 7.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 60.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 19.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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NewJersey Resources Trading Down 0.0%

NJR opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.51.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.95 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.630 EPS. Analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. NewJersey Resources's payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $55.00 target price on NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded NewJersey Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewJersey Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Argus upgraded NewJersey Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NewJersey Resources from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $54.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NewJersey Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewJersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 6,105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $336,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,089,878. The trade was a 23.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Reich sold 5,449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $288,742.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,405.25. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm's primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

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