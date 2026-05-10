UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE - Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290,071 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 260,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.06% of Skeena Resources worth $30,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 431.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company's stock.

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Skeena Resources Price Performance

NYSE:SKE opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.13. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Skeena Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

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