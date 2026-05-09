UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,554 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 252,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.00% of LivaNova worth $33,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 998.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in LivaNova by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in LivaNova by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LivaNova from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIVN

LivaNova Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $362.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.05 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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