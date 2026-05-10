UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. $NNE

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE - Free Report) by 135.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,050 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 666,722 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.29% of Nano Nuclear Energy worth $27,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 385.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

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Key Headlines Impacting Nano Nuclear Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Nano Nuclear Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nano Nuclear signed a strategic MOU with Supermicro to study using advanced nuclear energy to power next-generation AI data centers, boosting the company’s visibility in a high-growth theme. Article Title

Nano Nuclear signed a strategic MOU with Supermicro to study using advanced nuclear energy to power next-generation AI data centers, boosting the company’s visibility in a high-growth theme. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted rising AI-related power demand and positioned NNE’s microreactor technology as a potential solution for data centers that need reliable, grid-independent energy. Article Title

Management highlighted rising AI-related power demand and positioned NNE’s microreactor technology as a potential solution for data centers that need reliable, grid-independent energy. Neutral Sentiment: The company said it will host a second-quarter business update webcast on May 14, after its expected 10-Q filing, giving investors a near-term catalyst for more details on progress. Article Title

The company said it will host a second-quarter business update webcast on May 14, after its expected 10-Q filing, giving investors a near-term catalyst for more details on progress. Negative Sentiment: Broader nuclear-sector volatility and a selloff in several nuclear stocks weighed on sentiment, which may have limited gains despite the partnership news. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nano Nuclear Energy news, Director Seth Jason Berl sold 3,664 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $101,456.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,218.84. This represents a 48.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NNE opened at $27.45 on Friday. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 5.15.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. Equities research analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNE. Texas Capital raised shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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