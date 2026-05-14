UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,912 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 247,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of CommVault Systems worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $816,288.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,050,195.76. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 2,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $234,096.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,843,373. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,165 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $144.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Report on CVLT

CommVault Systems Trading Down 2.4%

CommVault Systems stock opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.21.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

See Also

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