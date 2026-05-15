UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,705 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2,734.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 54,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of REYN opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company's fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Reynolds Consumer Products's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on REYN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REYN

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 4,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,087.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,537 shares in the company, valued at $832,649.22. This trade represents a 13.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

See Also

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