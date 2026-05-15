Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
Reynolds Consumer Products logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UBS Group AG cut its REYN stake by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 73,997 shares and ending with 582,705 shares valued at about $13.36 million. Institutional investors still own about 26.81% of the company.
  • Reynolds Consumer Products beat earnings expectations in its latest quarterly report, posting $0.28 EPS versus $0.25 expected and revenue of $877 million versus $822.4 million estimated. Revenue rose 7.2% year over year, and the company reiterated guidance for FY 2026.
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 4.2%. Analysts remain cautious overall, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.60.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Reynolds Consumer Products.

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,705 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2,734.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 54,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of REYN opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company's fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Reynolds Consumer Products's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on REYN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REYN

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 4,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,087.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,537 shares in the company, valued at $832,649.22. This trade represents a 13.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Right Now?

Before you consider Reynolds Consumer Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reynolds Consumer Products wasn't on the list.

While Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
"Golden Dawn": the code name that should be on every investor's radar
"Golden Dawn": the code name that should be on every investor's radar
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines