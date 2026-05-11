UBS Group AG Sells 137,280 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS - Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,545 shares of the company's stock after selling 137,280 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.36% of United Parks & Resorts worth $26,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $3,562,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,077 shares of the company's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 458.6% in the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,736 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $265,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRKS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded United Parks & Resorts from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.50.

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United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

PRKS stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.87 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

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