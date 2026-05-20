UBS Group AG Sells 18,271 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,314 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,271 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.32% of Addus HomeCare worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,899 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,374 shares of the company's stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company's stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company's stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company's stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADUS

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Poff sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $218,346.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,493.76. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $75,574.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,159,594.70. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,788 shares of company stock worth $1,785,633. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50-day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $124.43.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.The company's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Further Reading

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