Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

UBS Group AG Sells 203,490 Shares of Macerich Company (The) $MAC

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Macerich logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UBS Group AG cut its Macerich stake by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 203,490 shares and leaving it with 1.5 million shares valued at about $27.7 million.
  • Macerich recently beat first-quarter expectations, reporting EPS of $0.34 and revenue of $241.5 million, while management also said leasing activity and occupancy are improving.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, implying an annualized yield of 3.1%, even as analyst opinions remain mixed with an overall “Hold” rating and a $20.92 average price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Macerich.

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,064 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 203,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.59% of Macerich worth $27,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Macerich by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 172,901 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Macerich by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 123,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.12. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.22%.The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macerich Company will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Macerich's payout ratio is currently -95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Macerich from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp set a $25.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Macerich from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore set a $22.00 price objective on Macerich in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Macerich

Key Macerich News

Here are the key news stories impacting Macerich this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Macerich reported Q1 FFO of $0.34 per share and revenue of $241.5 million, both above Wall Street expectations, signaling better-than-expected operating performance. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company said leasing activity improved and occupancy is rising across its go-forward portfolio, with management targeting 88%-89% physical permanent occupancy and at least 3% go-forward NOI growth in 2026. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Macerich bought Annapolis Mall and an adjacent parcel for $272 million, a move that adds a major retail asset and may strengthen its long-term portfolio. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results also showed the company narrowed its loss, which is constructive but still reflects ongoing profitability pressure. Article Title

About Macerich

(Free Report)

The Macerich Company NYSE: MAC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich's core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Macerich Right Now?

Before you consider Macerich, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Macerich wasn't on the list.

While Macerich currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Just Named His Secret AI Project. It's Called "Golden Dawn."
Trump Just Named His Secret AI Project. It's Called "Golden Dawn."
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines