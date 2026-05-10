UBS Group AG Sells 203,490 Shares of Macerich Company (The) $MAC

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,064 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 203,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.59% of Macerich worth $27,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Macerich by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 172,901 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Macerich by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macerich by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 123,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Macerich Price Performance

Macerich stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.12. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.22%.The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macerich Company will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Macerich's payout ratio is currently -95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Macerich from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp set a $25.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Macerich from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore set a $22.00 price objective on Macerich in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Macerich

Key Macerich News

Here are the key news stories impacting Macerich this week:

Positive Sentiment: Macerich reported Q1 FFO of $0.34 per share and revenue of $241.5 million, both above Wall Street expectations, signaling better-than-expected operating performance. Article Title

Macerich reported Q1 FFO of $0.34 per share and revenue of $241.5 million, both above Wall Street expectations, signaling better-than-expected operating performance. Positive Sentiment: The company said leasing activity improved and occupancy is rising across its go-forward portfolio, with management targeting 88%-89% physical permanent occupancy and at least 3% go-forward NOI growth in 2026. Article Title

The company said leasing activity improved and occupancy is rising across its go-forward portfolio, with management targeting 88%-89% physical permanent occupancy and at least 3% go-forward NOI growth in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Macerich bought Annapolis Mall and an adjacent parcel for $272 million, a move that adds a major retail asset and may strengthen its long-term portfolio. Article Title

Macerich bought Annapolis Mall and an adjacent parcel for $272 million, a move that adds a major retail asset and may strengthen its long-term portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results also showed the company narrowed its loss, which is constructive but still reflects ongoing profitability pressure. Article Title

About Macerich

The Macerich Company NYSE: MAC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich's core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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