UBS Group AG Sells 24,251 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,305 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 24,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 246 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.41 and a 1-year high of $253.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business's 50 day moving average is $195.01 and its 200-day moving average is $192.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. Zacks Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $195.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMR

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,523 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.24, for a total transaction of $462,314.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,641.40. This trade represents a 34.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.22 per share, with a total value of $2,838,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 975,394 shares in the company, valued at $184,564,052.68. This trade represents a 1.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,368,910. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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