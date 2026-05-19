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UBS Group AG Sells 263,179 Shares of Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • UBS Group AG cut its Radian Group stake by 55% in the fourth quarter, selling 263,179 shares and leaving it with 214,998 shares valued at about $7.74 million.
  • Radian delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly results, reporting EPS of $1.27 versus $1.17 expected and revenue of $466.34 million, well above estimates, with revenue up 46.6% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but constructive, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $41; recent moves included price-target increases from Barclays and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and an upgrade from Bank of America.
  • Five stocks we like better than Radian Group.

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,998 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 263,179 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Radian Group worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Radian Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Radian Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,764 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.83 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Radian Group's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 93,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,560,904. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,000. Insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Radian Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Radian Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Radian Group

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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