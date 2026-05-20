UBS Group AG Sells 331,713 Shares of Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. $RAPP

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP - Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,360 shares of the company's stock after selling 331,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of Rapport Therapeutics worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 86.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

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Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, COO Cheryl Gault sold 2,014 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $58,265.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 169,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,915,612.02. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 20,225 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $808,797.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,854,575.74. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 878,600 shares of company stock valued at $35,223,398. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rapport Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RAPP

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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