UBS Group AG Sells 369,155 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,121 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 369,155 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.29% of Archrock worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Archrock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 30,271 shares of the energy company's stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the energy company's stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Archrock by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,642 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Archrock Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:AROC opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Archrock had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 21.45%.The company had revenue of $373.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Archrock's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Archrock's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AROC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Dawson James restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $40.86.

View Our Latest Report on AROC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,413 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $382,573.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,792.18. The trade was a 27.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 98,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $3,408,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 484,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,554.12. The trade was a 16.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,907. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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