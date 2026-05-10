UBS Group AG Sells 529,485 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,982 shares of the company's stock after selling 529,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.51% of Life Time Group worth $29,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Life Time Group by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Life Time Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Life Time Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 542,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $15,504,603.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,178,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,901,696.60. This trade represents a 14.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 2,493,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $71,302,173.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,412,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $641,011,170.80. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,845,093 shares of company stock worth $168,134,812. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Stock Down 1.1%

LTH stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $40.40.

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Trending Headlines about Life Time Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Life Time Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Life Time reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.39 expected and revenue up 11.7% year over year, reinforcing the company’s growth momentum.

Life Time reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.39 expected and revenue up 11.7% year over year, reinforcing the company’s growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company completed a previously announced major share repurchase, which can support the stock by reducing share count and signaling management confidence. Life Time Group Completes Major Share Repurchase Transaction

The company completed a previously announced major share repurchase, which can support the stock by reducing share count and signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on LTH to $44 from $41 and kept an outperform rating, adding to a constructive analyst backdrop.

Mizuho raised its price target on LTH to $44 from $41 and kept an outperform rating, adding to a constructive analyst backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted Life Time among consumer cyclical stock ideas, which helps visibility but is unlikely to be a direct short-term catalyst. Analysts’ Top Consumer Cyclical Picks

Recent coverage also highlighted Life Time among consumer cyclical stock ideas, which helps visibility but is unlikely to be a direct short-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 542,119 shares worth about $15.5 million, a sizable reduction in ownership that can weigh on sentiment. SEC insider filing

Major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 542,119 shares worth about $15.5 million, a sizable reduction in ownership that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Director John G. Danhakl also sold 2.49 million shares, and the similar sale by John Kristofer Galashan underscores meaningful insider profit-taking. SEC insider filing

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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