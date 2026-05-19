UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,824 shares of the company's stock after selling 370,139 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Super Group (SGHC) worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 67,900.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Super Group (SGHC)

In related news, CEO Neal Menashe sold 78,530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $841,056.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 676,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,243,537.14. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 51,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $547,323.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,837 shares in the company, valued at $844,344.27. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,786 shares of company stock worth $1,946,928. Insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE:SGHC opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Super Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Super Group (SGHC)'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Super Group (SGHC)'s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGHC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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