UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704,194 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 1,176,743 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.18% of UBS Group worth $264,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,111 shares of the bank's stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

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Trending Headlines about UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reported new 13F holdings that showed continued buying across several large-cap names, including sizable additions to Prologis, Broadcom, Microsoft, Alphabet, and TSMC, which may be read as a sign of active capital deployment by UBS Asset Management. Article Title

UBS reported new 13F holdings that showed continued buying across several large-cap names, including sizable additions to Prologis, Broadcom, Microsoft, Alphabet, and TSMC, which may be read as a sign of active capital deployment by UBS Asset Management. Positive Sentiment: UBS was also cited in a separate filing update showing a small new position in QT Imaging, reinforcing that the firm is still making selective portfolio moves. Article Title

UBS was also cited in a separate filing update showing a small new position in QT Imaging, reinforcing that the firm is still making selective portfolio moves. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary noted that UBS remains upbeat on China’s stock market amid the recent rally, which can be interpreted as a constructive macro view from the bank’s strategists. Article Title

Market commentary noted that UBS remains upbeat on China’s stock market amid the recent rally, which can be interpreted as a constructive macro view from the bank’s strategists. Neutral Sentiment: UBS also appeared in industry research on other stocks, including a UBS upgrade of Corcept Therapeutics and a bearish note on Dell, which reflects the bank’s ongoing influence in equity research but does not directly change UBS’s own fundamentals. Article Title Article Title

UBS also appeared in industry research on other stocks, including a UBS upgrade of Corcept Therapeutics and a bearish note on Dell, which reflects the bank’s ongoing influence in equity research but does not directly change UBS’s own fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: News that UBS Asset Management reduced a tiny WeShop position appears immaterial and unlikely to move the stock. Article Title

News that UBS Asset Management reduced a tiny WeShop position appears immaterial and unlikely to move the stock. Negative Sentiment: There is no major company-specific negative catalyst in the latest headlines, but the cluster of research calls on other names and small portfolio adjustments suggests the move in UBS Group AG NYSE: UBS is being driven more by broader sentiment and UBS’s own market activity than by a clear new growth catalyst.

UBS Group Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE UBS opened at $46.28 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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