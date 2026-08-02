UBS Group AG $UBS Stock Holdings Lessened by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,548 shares of the bank's stock after selling 19,867 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,111 shares of the bank's stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

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UBS Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $55.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $164.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). UBS Group had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

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About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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