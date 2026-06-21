Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Buys 3,125 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after buying an additional 336,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,429,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

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Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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