Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $315.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6%

AMZN opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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