Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Takes $4.25 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.3% of Uhlmann Price Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,016.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,017.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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