UL Solutions Inc. $ULS Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,332 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in UL Solutions were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULS. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UL Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in UL Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in UL Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,677 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UL Solutions by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 9,865 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $956,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,754,890.18. The trade was a 14.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $1,240,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,224 shares in the company, valued at $16,294,305.28. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,205 shares of company stock worth $5,315,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. UL Solutions's payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ULS shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ULS

UL Solutions Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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