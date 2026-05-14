UL Solutions Inc. $ULS Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) by 197.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the third quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in UL Solutions by 3,070.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $1,144,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 188,274 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,250.18. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,443,735.16. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $3,655,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on UL Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on UL Solutions to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ULS opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.41.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. UL Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from UL Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. UL Solutions's payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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