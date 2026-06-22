Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,343 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of Ulta Beauty worth $88,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 891 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Tobam lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,170.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 991 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Evercore set a $635.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $456.13 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.57 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $508.58 and a 200-day moving average of $580.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Ulta Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ulta was highlighted as one of three growth stocks worth buying now, with commentary pointing to its strong brand, customer acquisition, and expansion into new brands and experiences. Article Title

Ulta was highlighted as one of three growth stocks worth buying now, with commentary pointing to its strong brand, customer acquisition, and expansion into new brands and experiences. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks article said Ulta is pushing its fragrance business through innovation, exclusive brands, and new launches, signaling a potentially important growth category for the retailer. Article Title

A Zacks article said Ulta is pushing its fragrance business through innovation, exclusive brands, and new launches, signaling a potentially important growth category for the retailer. Positive Sentiment: Ulta launched a new NielsenIQ study on Gen Alpha and AI-powered beauty discovery, reinforcing its focus on personalization and next-generation beauty shopping trends. Article Title

Ulta launched a new NielsenIQ study on Gen Alpha and AI-powered beauty discovery, reinforcing its focus on personalization and next-generation beauty shopping trends. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Klarna is expanding its retail footprint with an Ulta Beauty deal suggest Ulta continues to deepen partnerships that could improve checkout flexibility and customer reach. Article Title

Reports that Klarna is expanding its retail footprint with an Ulta Beauty deal suggest Ulta continues to deepen partnerships that could improve checkout flexibility and customer reach. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles revisited Ulta’s Q1 results and stock performance versus other retail names; these pieces were more evaluative than catalytic and did not appear to introduce a new major surprise. Article Title

Several articles revisited Ulta’s Q1 results and stock performance versus other retail names; these pieces were more evaluative than catalytic and did not appear to introduce a new major surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Yahoo comparing Ulta with other retail stocks was informational rather than clearly stock-moving. Article Title

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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