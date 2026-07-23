Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 931.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 142,906 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Ultra Clean worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 472.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $365,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,363. This represents a 27.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $755,691.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,516,851.36. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 3.5%

Ultra Clean stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $144.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $113.40.

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Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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