Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 195,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $46,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,325,654.44. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shehnaaz Suliman sold 5,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $144,188.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,951 shares in the company, valued at $702,129.12. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $360,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $24.91 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.31.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.19 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 91.03%.The firm's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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