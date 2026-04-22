Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. $UGP Shares Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP - Free Report) by 350.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,882 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 680,782 shares during the period. Ultrapar Participacoes comprises about 0.6% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned approximately 0.08% of Ultrapar Participacoes worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UGP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,838 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,878,904 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 806,463 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,832 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 80.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,847 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 79,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,997 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participacoes Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE UGP opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.90 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $5.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $5.60 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.67.

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Ultrapar Participacoes Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA is a Brazilian diversified holding company operating in the downstream energy and chemical sectors. Its Ipiranga unit runs one of Brazil's largest networks of fuel stations, supplying gasoline, ethanol, diesel and convenience-store products to retail and wholesale customers. Through Ultragaz, the company is a leading distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering cylinder and bulk gas solutions for residential, commercial and industrial use across urban and rural regions.

In the specialty chemicals arena, Ultrapar controls Oxiteno, which produces surfactants and specialty chemical formulations for industries such as personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals and coatings.

Further Reading

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