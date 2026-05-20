UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Stock Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,657 shares of the bank's stock after selling 26,299 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of UMB Financial worth $35,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UMB Financial alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the bank's stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,310 shares of the bank's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in UMB Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,705 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,140 shares of the bank's stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 53,104 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $125.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $136.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50 day moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. UMB Financial had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $739.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UMB Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $145.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMBF

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UMB Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UMB Financial wasn't on the list.

While UMB Financial currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here