Under Armour, Inc. $UAA Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,044 shares of the company's stock after selling 488,945 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 41,958,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,536,000 after acquiring an additional 35,647,123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,296,543 shares of the company's stock worth $31,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,976 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,237,000. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,819 shares of the company's stock worth $85,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,120 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. Research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 739,521 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,419.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,178,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down from $6.20) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered Under Armour from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Under Armour from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.91.

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About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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