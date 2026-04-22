Unilever PLC $UL Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) by 160.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,192 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Unilever were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Unilever by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,665,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,054,973,000 after buying an additional 2,935,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,537,917 shares of the company's stock worth $1,336,048,000 after acquiring an additional 959,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,773,638 shares of the company's stock worth $342,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,183,000 after acquiring an additional 133,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,293,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Unilever from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Unilever from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $71.00 target price on Unilever and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10.

Unilever (NYSE:UL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Unilever PLC will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

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