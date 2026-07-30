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Unilever PLC $UL Stake Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Unilever logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada increased its Unilever stake by 13.6% in the first quarter, adding 406,610 shares to reach 3.4 million shares valued at approximately $193.9 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Unilever has a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $65.55, with ratings ranging from Strong Buy to Sell.
  • Unilever reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter underlying sales growth of 5.8%, driven by volume gains, and raised its full-year outlook, supporting the view that its turnaround is gaining momentum.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403,807 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 406,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Unilever worth $193,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research cut Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.55.

View Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $65.91 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32.

Key Unilever News

Here are the key news stories impacting Unilever this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Unilever reported underlying sales growth of 5.8% in the second quarter, well above the 4.14% analyst consensus and up from 3.8% in the first quarter. Growth was driven by stronger volumes and pricing, particularly in beauty, personal care and home care, as consumers favored established brands such as Dove. Reuters: Unilever tops second-quarter sales growth estimates as volumes rise
  • Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year outlook after delivering its strongest quarterly volume growth in more than a decade. The guidance increase reinforces expectations that Unilever’s turnaround is gaining traction and was the main catalyst behind the recent share-price rally. Proactive Investors: Unilever posts strongest sales growth in a decade
  • Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings commentary emphasized improving volume trends rather than relying solely on price increases, a potentially favorable sign for market share and sustainable growth. Investors are also assessing the company’s plans and outlook following the quarter’s results. Yahoo Finance: Unilever Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
  • Neutral Sentiment: Unilever agreed to protect employment terms for workers in its European and British food business for two years after the planned 2027 completion of its $65 billion merger with McCormick. The agreement may reduce labor-related disruption but could limit near-term restructuring flexibility and delay some merger synergies. Reuters: Unilever agrees two-year worker protection after McCormick merger
  • Negative Sentiment: One earnings-data report showed quarterly EPS and revenue below its cited consensus estimates, creating a potential headline concern. However, the broader market reaction has focused on underlying sales, volume growth and upgraded guidance rather than those figures. MarketBeat: Unilever quarterly earnings

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Unilever (NYSE:UL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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