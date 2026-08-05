Unilever PLC $UL Stock Holdings Lessened by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,440 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,279 shares during the period. Eastern Bank's holdings in Unilever were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Unilever from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:UL opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock's 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

Further Reading

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