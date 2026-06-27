Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 22,753 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,173 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,753 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 119,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $81,293,961.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,885,274 shares of company stock worth $1,396,987,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $394.93 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $311.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.45. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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