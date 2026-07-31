Union Heritage Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Union Heritage Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,305 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.0% of Union Heritage Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Union Heritage Capital LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. FinArc Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $3,244,000. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $312,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,689 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of JPM opened at $350.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $359.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $327.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.59. The stock has a market cap of $939.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings estimates: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76 and its FY2027 estimate to $24.86 from $24.00. The revisions are above the current consensus estimate of $23.97 for the year. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76 and its FY2027 estimate to $24.86 from $24.00. The revisions are above the current consensus estimate of $23.97 for the year. Positive Sentiment: Capital-return outlook remains attractive: JPMorgan plans a 10% dividend increase and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. These measures can enhance per-share earnings and make the stock more appealing to income-focused investors. JPMorgan capital position and shareholder returns

JPMorgan plans a 10% dividend increase and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. These measures can enhance per-share earnings and make the stock more appealing to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and sector rotation: JPMorgan’s recent quarter produced $6.14 in EPS and approximately $58 billion in revenue, beating expectations by wide margins. Financial stocks have since outperformed as investors moved toward relatively cheaper, defensive companies and banks benefited from investment-banking and AI-financing activity. JPMorgan second-quarter strength

JPMorgan’s recent quarter produced $6.14 in EPS and approximately $58 billion in revenue, beating expectations by wide margins. Financial stocks have since outperformed as investors moved toward relatively cheaper, defensive companies and banks benefited from investment-banking and AI-financing activity. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan Private Bank’s record 10 awards in Asia-Pacific reinforce the firm’s brand and wealth-management franchise, but the recognition is unlikely to materially affect near-term valuation. J.P. Morgan Private Bank awards

JPMorgan Private Bank’s record 10 awards in Asia-Pacific reinforce the firm’s brand and wealth-management franchise, but the recognition is unlikely to materially affect near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon’s warnings that markets may be underpricing economic and geopolitical risks could temper enthusiasm and increase volatility. Separately, JPMorgan economists moved their forecast for the next Federal Reserve rate hike to December, citing persistent inflation; higher rates may support interest income but could pressure economic growth and credit quality. Jamie Dimon market warning

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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