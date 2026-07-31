Union Heritage Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Union Heritage Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 5.7% of Union Heritage Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Union Heritage Capital LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,097 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 241,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,544,000 after purchasing an additional 69,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 52,203 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.04, for a total transaction of $7,414,914.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $273,783,094.28. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Amphenol News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded estimates: Amphenol reported adjusted EPS of $1.35, versus the $1.19 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $8.76 billion compared with expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue increased 55% year over year, helped by strong IT datacom demand, broad organic growth and acquisitions. Amphenol earnings report

Amphenol reported adjusted EPS of $1.35, versus the $1.19 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $8.76 billion compared with expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue increased 55% year over year, helped by strong IT datacom demand, broad organic growth and acquisitions. Positive Sentiment: AI-related demand is supporting growth: Management highlighted record orders and accelerating demand for connectivity products used in artificial-intelligence infrastructure, contributing to a record quarter. AI connectivity growth article

Management highlighted record orders and accelerating demand for connectivity products used in artificial-intelligence infrastructure, contributing to a record quarter. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook beat expectations: Amphenol forecast EPS of $1.40–$1.42 and revenue of $9.3–$9.4 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $1.26 EPS and $8.6 billion in revenue. Amphenol Q2 results and outlook

Amphenol forecast EPS of $1.40–$1.42 and revenue of $9.3–$9.4 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $1.26 EPS and $8.6 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target to $215 from $200 and maintained an “outperform” rating. Citigroup raised its target to $210 from $195 with a “buy” rating, while Truist increased its target to $215 from $200 and also reiterated “buy.”

BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target to $215 from $200 and maintained an “outperform” rating. Citigroup raised its target to $210 from $195 with a “buy” rating, while Truist increased its target to $215 from $200 and also reiterated “buy.” Neutral Sentiment: Despite strong momentum, APH trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 46, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in AI infrastructure spending or disappointment in future guidance.

Despite strong momentum, APH trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 46, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in AI infrastructure spending or disappointment in future guidance. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pressure from a sharp oil-price increase, geopolitical tensions and concerns ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision created a less supportive backdrop for technology and growth stocks, although company-specific earnings strength outweighed those concerns.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $160.33 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The stock has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $191.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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