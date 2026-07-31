Union Heritage Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Union Heritage Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,980 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE NEE opened at $87.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextEra’s board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.6232 per share , payable Sept. 15 to shareholders of record Aug. 28. The announcement reinforces NEE’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

NextEra’s board declared a regular quarterly dividend of , payable Sept. 15 to shareholders of record Aug. 28. The announcement reinforces NEE’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: NextEra and Brookfield Asset Management are planning a more than $100 billion data-center campus at the former Department of Energy uranium-enrichment site in Paducah, Kentucky. NextEra is expected to provide dedicated generation, including roughly 2 gigawatts of natural-gas capacity and battery storage, potentially creating substantial long-term demand for its power infrastructure. Brookfield, NextEra to develop $100 billion data center campus in Kentucky

NextEra and Brookfield Asset Management are planning a more than at the former Department of Energy uranium-enrichment site in Paducah, Kentucky. NextEra is expected to provide dedicated generation, including roughly 2 gigawatts of natural-gas capacity and battery storage, potentially creating substantial long-term demand for its power infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: The aging U.S. power grid and data-center electricity constraints strengthen the strategic case for dedicated power projects. However, the Kentucky development is targeted for completion around 2031-2032, so meaningful earnings contributions remain several years away. Why an Aging Power Grid Is Fueling a New ETF Bet

The aging U.S. power grid and data-center electricity constraints strengthen the strategic case for dedicated power projects. However, the Kentucky development is targeted for completion around 2031-2032, so meaningful earnings contributions remain several years away. Negative Sentiment: The $100 billion announcement has not produced a strong stock reaction because investors remain cautious about project specifics, including confirmed customers, financing, construction execution and regulatory approvals. Large headline figures alone are becoming less compelling in the AI-power trade. One Sign the AI Power Trade Is Running Out of Juice

The $100 billion announcement has not produced a strong stock reaction because investors remain cautious about project specifics, including confirmed customers, financing, construction execution and regulatory approvals. Large headline figures alone are becoming less compelling in the AI-power trade. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed solid execution but mixed fundamentals: adjusted EPS of $1.15 exceeded the $1.11 consensus, while revenue of $7.53 billion fell short of the $8.11 billion estimate. Investors may also be focused on the capital demands of NextEra’s broader expansion plans despite full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $3.92-$4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.36.

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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