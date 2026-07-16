Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,610,494 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 129,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Union Pacific worth $875,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,319,000. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $288.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $291.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company's fifty day moving average is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $299.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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