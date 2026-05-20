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Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Union Pacific logo with Transportation background
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Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,786 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 18,915 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.6% of Partners Group Holding AG's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $280.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.4%

Union Pacific stock opened at $271.30 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $252.93 and its 200-day moving average is $243.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $276.40. The company has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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