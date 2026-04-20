Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,332 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $251.28 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $206.63 and a 12-month high of $268.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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