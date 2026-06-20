Union Savings Bank Buys New Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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