Union Savings Bank Invests $3.69 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,644 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.6% of Union Savings Bank's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.0%

XOM stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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