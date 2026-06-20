Union Savings Bank Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. TJX Companies makes up about 0.7% of Union Savings Bank's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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