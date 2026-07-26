Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,582,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $246.86 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 649.65, a P/E/G ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $241.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,256,330.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 127,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,909,136.06. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total value of $19,675,345.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at $142,341,128.10. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,396,309 shares of company stock valued at $317,712,002 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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