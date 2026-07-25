Unisphere Establishment Acquires 130,000 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Unisphere Establishment boosted its holdings in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.10% of StandardAero worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 418.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 111,617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in StandardAero during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in StandardAero during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,343,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SARO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SARO

StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,910.20. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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