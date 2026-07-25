Unisphere Establishment Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Unisphere Establishment raised its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,700 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 7.4% of Unisphere Establishment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Unisphere Establishment owned about 0.59% of BlackRock worth $876,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $259,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $1,054.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $917.39 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,029.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,042.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.09%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. BlackRock's revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 55.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BlackRock from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,165.00 to $1,364.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,145.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,298.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,304.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLK

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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