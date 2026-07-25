Unisphere Establishment Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Unisphere Establishment decreased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,000 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.08% of Birkenstock worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Birkenstock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,110 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Birkenstock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,990 shares of the company's stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company's stock.

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Birkenstock Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:BIRK opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $53.53.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $714.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.62 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Birkenstock's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIRK shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $51.00 target price on Birkenstock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on BIRK

Insider Buying and Selling at Birkenstock

In related news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 60,000 shares of Birkenstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $2,524,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,572,706.71. The trade was a 49.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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