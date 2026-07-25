Unisphere Establishment Purchases Shares of 191,500 Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Unisphere Establishment purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 191,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $12,373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Microchip Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $333,220.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,596,428.51. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $292,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,722,690.80. This trade represents a 14.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 136,721 shares of company stock worth $12,793,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 375.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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